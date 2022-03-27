Putnam County Sherriff’s Office searching for missing 1 year old boy

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy south of Crescent City.

The child, named Jose Lara, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The child only knows how to speak Spanish as their language.

After being reported missing, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert.

Police say that the scene in the 2900 Block of US Highway 17 South, near the Volusia County line, is currently being searched using bloodhounds and aviation assets to locate the missing child.

No Amber Alert has been issued at this time as Amber Alerts can only be issued in cases of abduction and at this time there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

If you have any information about the missing child, alert 911 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office: (386)-329-0800

This is a developing story, with this page being updated when new information is released.









