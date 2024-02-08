Putnam County Soil and Water to host wetland workshop

Feb. 7—LIMA — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is conducting a wetland workshop. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District, 1206 E. 2nd St., Ottawa. According to a press release, ODNR welcomes landowners, government agencies and non-profit organizations to join.

The release also states the program provides up to 100% reimbursement on qualifying projects for the wetlands.

For more information reach Andy Chow at 614-265-6860.