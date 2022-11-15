Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs

According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.

He has been accused of several gun-related crimes in the past, which include burglary and grand theft of firearm charges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On March 28, 2019, two male victims, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were found shot inside a vehicle off of Skeet Club Road in Palatka. When deputies arrived, the defendants had already run away from the scene. However, both victims were able to identify the co-defendant that night.

One victim also identified the defendant a few days later when a detective interviewed him in the hospital after waking up from a coma. The defendant, who was 15 years old at the time, shot both of the victims with a pistol that was reported stolen

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The defendant shot two individuals during a pre-planned robbery. Fortunately, both men survived,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “What is even more disturbing is that the defendant was only 15 years of age at the time.

The defendant is a part of an emerging trend of young gun violence and the State Attorney’s Office will seek a lengthy prison sentence to hold him accountable and protect the folks who live in the communities he chose to terrorize.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The case was investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Cara Devlin successfully tried the case for the State. The Honorable Howard McGillin presided over the case and will pronounce sentence at a later date

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.