Putnam County woman gets a maximum of 18 years in state prison for DWI hit-and-run death

PUTNAM COUNTY — A Mahopac resident has been sentenced to a maximum of 18 years in state prison for fatally running down a man while driving drunk and then leaving the scene.

Maggie Deperna's sentence of six to 18 years covers her Feb. 2 guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of James Crecco Sr. Putnam County Court Judge Anthony Molé handed down Deperna's sentence on Wednesday.

Sentencing: Putnam County DA: Deperna sentencing

Enjoy the outdoors: Hudson Valley bike routes for every skill level

Ponzi scam: Vania May Bell pleads guilty to stealing millions with her imprisoned father

Crecco was getting into his car parked in front of his brother’s Lake Mahopac house on Route 6N when Deperna struck him with her vehicle and fled on June 25, 2001, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said in a news release.

Maggie Deperno

Crecco was pronounced dead at the Westchester Medical Center.

Tendy said investigators used video surveillance, a license plate reader and then a drone as tools to find the Jeep Cherokee and the hit-and-run driver.

He said the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Carmel police found the Cherokee days later hidden in the brush and trees behind Deperna's home.

The vehicle had extensive damage to the front passenger’s side consistent with having struck a person, Tendy said. The vehicle was missing its right-side rearview mirror, which matched what investigators recovered at the fatal crash scene.

GPS location tracking data revealed that Deperna bought alcohol from a liquor store on the morning of the crash, Tendy said. She bought more alcohol an hour before the crash while driving to several places, including a nail salon and a McDonald's, he said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 25, video surveillance showed Deperna consuming a margarita at a nearby restaurant before getting into her Jeep, Tendy said. She pulled on to Route 6N and swerved into oncoming traffic, almost causing a head-on collision with another driver, within seconds of turning the bend and striking Crecco, he said.

Story continues

The GPS data concluded that after the crash, Deperna drove directly home, with the empty bottles of wine that she was seen on video buying.

Deperna was arrested on June 26, 2021, after a member of the Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a rental car being driven by a still-intoxicated Deperna, Tendy said.

Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Charbonneau and Breanne Smith prosecuted Deperna. Tendy praised the investigators.

“Everybody collaborated so professionally on this case," Tendy said. “My heart goes out to the Crecco family – and everyone impacted by the tragedies brought about by drunk driving. It’s a stupid and senseless thing to do. There’s no reason for it."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mahopac woman gets 6 to 18 years in fatal hit-and-run DWI