Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County.

STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown

According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with a DUI in St. Johns County following a crash in his personal vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Gryka was hired in April 2021. Following his weekend arrest, Gryka was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories