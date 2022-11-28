Putnam deputy arrested for sex crime against a minor, sheriff’s office says

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a deputy for a sex crime against a minor.

PCSO will be holding a news briefing on the arrest at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office headquarters.

Action News Jax will be sending a crew to the briefing. We will update this story with the latest information as soon as we get it.

