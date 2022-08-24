Putnam deputy placed on leave after being arrested for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says

A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman whom he was previously in a relationship.

The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to a news release from PCSO.

PCSO said the deputy, Michael Law, was arrested on a charge of battery, as was the woman alleged to be involved in the fight.

After making his first appearance in court in Jacksonville, “the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office amended the violation to a municipal ordinance violation pertaining to fighting,” PCSO said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Putnam County is located in Florida’s Seventh Judicial Circuit.

PCSO said an internal investigation will take place while Law is on leave. Law’s employment status with PCSO will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.