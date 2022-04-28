Putnam jury recommends death in resentencing of escapee Fletcher in step-grandmother's 2009 murder

Timothy Wayne Fletcher is escorted on April 18, 2009, after he and Doni Ray Brown were captured just north of Pomona Park. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the two men who escaped from jail are charged with murdering 66-year-old Helen Googe hours after their breakout.

A former Putnam County jail escapee should face the death penalty for the 2009 death of his step-grandmother, according to a Putnam County jury's unanimous verdict following an eight-day resentencing hearing.

The late Wednesday verdict against Timothy Wayne Fletcher for 66-year-old Helen Googe's death came after about two and a half hours of deliberation, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Fletcher, now 38, had previously been found guilty of strangling Googe after a 2012 trial with that jury voting to have him executed in an 8-4 decision, the State Attorney's Office said. But that sentence was later nullified after Florida courts began requiring unanimous jury decisions in death-penalty cases.

While this week's jury made a unanimous decision, the final decision will be up to Judge Howard McGillin on June 3, the State Attorney's Office said. But State Attorney R.J. Larizza said the jury’s role is complete.

"They have done their due diligence," he said. "It is now in the judge’s hands. We will continue to argue for the death penalty as we seek justice for our victim and her family."

The case began with a jailbreak and ended with a manhunt for Fletcher and co-defendant Doni Ray Brown and their arrests.

The Bardin Road home in Palatka where Helen Key Googe, 66, was found killed in April 2009.

Both men were already in the Putnam County jail and knew each other, the Sheriff's Office said. Brown had been arrested months earlier on an armed-robbery charge. Fletcher was behind bars on three counts of failure to appear in court on an aggravated-assault charge. He and Brown were also charged in an armed robbery together.

They escaped about 2 a.m. on April 15, 2009, after Fletcher smuggled a car jack into the jail that he had stolen from a corrections transport van after a court appearance, the Sheriff's Office said. According to a sheriff's investigation report, the cast he wore on his left leg helped him conceal it from corrections officers.

They used the jack to pry a toilet loose from a wall, then crawled through the hole.

Googe was found dead in her Bardin Road home just hours after the escape. She had been strangled for a gun, a few pieces of jewelry, $37 and her car, the Sheriff's Office said. She and Fletcher's grandfather had taken him in about a year earlier for about four months when he had nowhere else to go.

Timothy Wayne Fletcher's latest Florida Department of Corrections photo.

Googe's car was later recovered in Kentucky. Authorities think the two then stole another car and were headed toward Indiana when they decided to backtrack to Florida for some reason, officials said.

The escape resulted in a nationwide manhunt before the two were caught three days later in the Pomona Park area. Deputies were able to close in on the fugitives after one placed a phone call to a family member, which police tracked, the Sheriff's Office said.

Fletcher was also convicted in late May of 2012 on escape, auto theft and home-invasion robbery, the Sheriff's Office said. Brown, now 36, pleaded no contest that same year and was sentenced to life in prison.

