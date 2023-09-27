Putnam man arrested for murder and arson indicted by grand jury

Matthew Daniel Temael, who was arrested in September for the murder of a man found dead in a burned-out mobile home, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Temael was formerly accused on Wednesday relating to charges of first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling. He was arrested in September for stabbing Louis Stackhouse to death inside his home.

Action News Jax first told you that on Mar. 5, deputies and fire/rescue responded to a fire at Stackhouse’s mobile home on Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne.

Stackhouse’s body was found in the master bathroom of the home.

Officials determined that Stackhouse was stabbed several times prior to the fire.

The break in the case came when investigators discovered that the victim’s 2008 silver Saturn Sky was missing. Temael was found to be driving it in the Tampa area and police tried to conduct a traffic stop.

After fleeing, Tamael and a passenger in the vehicle were caught and taken into custody. The passenger was released and not charged in Stackhouse’s murder.

The case was investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton will prosecute the case for the state.

