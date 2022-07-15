Putnam man arrested for sexually assaulting, choking underaged victim

A Putnam County man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting, choking, and burning a 14-year-old during their two-year relationship.

William Merrill, 29, was arrested Wednesday while he was in court for a separate case involving custody of a child.

According to an arrest report, the relationship started after Merrill, “offered her a babysitting job to babysit his child.”

The victim told deputies the relationship lasted about two years and increasingly became more violent during that time. The teen said she would sneak out of her parents house to see Merrill daily. The report stated, “when she would try to go back home, she would get ‘in trouble’ with [Merrill].”

Merrill also allegedly choked the victim four different times to the point of losing consciousness. According to the report, the victim also recalled one time a gun was pointed at her.

Deputies said most of the sexual assaults took place at a home on Cordell Avenue in Interlachen while Merrill’s mother was home.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant went to the home, but was told by a family member they had no comment.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see something like this. I don’t know what kind of sick individual would want to ever engage in a sexual relationship with someone more than half their age,” Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach said.

The victim told deputies the 29-year-old suspect would force her to sell videos and pictures of them having sex on Snapchat and he would get the money, about $180 total. The victim said Merrill would “put a dog collar around her neck and would make her get on her knees and he would drag her around the house...”

He also allegedly forced her to get four different tattoos, including one of the letter “B” for his nickname, Billy.

The report stated the victim at one point was told to wait in the closet while another teenager came over for more than an hour.

“More often than not, there are multiple victims that have not disclosed what’s happened to them for a litany of reasons. They’re scared of being ashamed,” Sheriff DeLoach said. “I cannot stress enough how important it is for parents to be involved in their children’s lives. Monitor their social media accounts. Be nosy.”

Merrill is in the Putnam County Jail on $150,000 bond. He’s charged with assault, battery and sexual acts committed on a minor.

