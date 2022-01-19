Putnam Modifies COVID-19 Testing Centers' Schedules

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY — Putnam health officials are cutting back hours at both coronavirus testing centers in the county. In addition, anticipating bad weather overnight Wednesday, both testing sites will delay opening until noon on Thursday.

There were 2,847 active cases of coronavirus as of Jan. 12, a decrease of 17 percent compared to Jan. 5; however, county officials said, the decrease might be partially attributable to the decrease



in the state-mandated isolation period from 10 to 5 days.

The state's coronavirus dashboard shows a steep drop in cases in Putnam County since the winter holidays ended:

(New York State Health Department)

There were 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Putnam Hospital Center as of Jan. 12, according to the latest data on the county's coronavirus dashboard. Four people died of COVID-19 in the county between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13.

Beginning Monday, the schedules for the testing centers will be cut back. The two sites will alternate being open, and student-only testing in the mornings has been dropped entirely.

Carmel Location (Paladin Center, 39 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel): Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays only, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. for all ages.

Philipstown Location (Philipstown Recreation Center, 107 Glenclyffe, Garrison): Open Tuesdays, and Thursdays only, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. for all ages.

The sites serve Putnam County residents only.

To register for COVID-19 testing in Putnam County, go here.



Health officials urge Putnam residents to monitor the website for the latest information.





This article originally appeared on the Southeast-Brewster Patch