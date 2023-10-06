Putnam police looking for missing 60-year-old man

Police in Putnam are looking for a 60-year-old man who has gone missing.

The Putnam Police Department said Wednesday they are conducting a missing persons investigation involving Jeffrey Livernoche.

Livernoche stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. The shirt and cap had “Putnam WPCA” logos on them, according to police.

Police also said Livernoche is known to drive a gray 2015 Ford F150 with Connecticut registration 645-EYN.

Anyone with information on Livernoche’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.