Putnam police officers cleared in deadly shooting of man who kidnapped ex-girlfriend

No charges will be brought against two members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office who fatally shot a man early this year as he was stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Attorney General Letitia James announced.

James said Friday that a review by her Office of Special Investigation of the Jan. 10 shooting of Christopher Torres in Southeast determined that prosecutors would be unable to disprove any claim of justification by the officers. That is the typical language used when such decisions are made but the report generated made clear that the two shooters, Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Sheriff Shane Haley, had little choice as they tried to save the woman's life.

A screenshot of police body camera footage from January 10, 2023.

The shooting came six days after the woman filed an order of protection against Torres and sought custody of their 8-year-old daughter. The night before, she had called police complaining that Torres had violated the order by contacting the child but they told her there was nothing they could do because he was allowed to do that.

The final confrontation began when the woman returned home from dropping off her daughter shortly after 9 a.m., and while speaking with her mother on the phone, was startled to find Torres hiding in her bathroom. She told investigators later that he hit and kicked her according to the report, and slashed her hand as she reached for the door. He then led her to his car at knifepoint and drove off.

The mother rushed to the house with her son and called 911 after seeing blood all over and no sign of her daughter or Torres.

Police soon got another 911 call reporting that two women saw a black Acura on Terry Hill Road with a female passenger who was bleeding and seeking help. The victim later told investigators that when she tried to get the two women walking there to help her, Torres stabbed her in the hand and smashed her head against the window and continued driving off.

They ended up at a construction site near Fields Corner and Pugsley roads. The woman told investigators that Torres stabbed her in the side and told her she was going to die.

Hill and Haley were among the law enforcement officers who responded to the area and found Torres and the woman on the ground and him stabbing her, feathers flying from her bubble jacket. As Haley got out of his patrol car, video from his body-worn camera shows Hill shouting "Drop it" and Haley yelling to Torres that he would be shot. According to the report, Torres looked at them, moved his knife to the woman's throat and both officers shot him, knocking him to the ground. They got the woman away from Torres. A sergeant at the scene secured the knife and he and other officers began life saving efforts to no avail and Torres was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived a short time later.

Further investigation determined that Hill fired five times with one bullet striking Torres and Haley fired four shots, hitting Torres twice.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY AG doesn't charge officers who fatally shot man who kidnapped ex