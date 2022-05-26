Putnam rape suspect waives speedy trial rights

May 26—OTTAWA — An Ottawa man charged with raping a woman who prosecutors say was "substantially impaired" due to her advanced state of intoxication at the time of the alleged incident on Thursday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Brian Gonzales, 33, appeared before Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Schierloh with his attorney, John Hopkins, and Susana Navarete, an interpreter appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court. Navarete was sworn in at the start of the hearing to assist Gonzales, who speaks little English.

Gonzales previously entered pleas of not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, that were returned against him by the February session of the grand jury. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to the indictment, Gonzales did on Aug. 7 of last year engage in sexual conduct with a female who was approximately 24 years of age at the time and whose ability to consent was "substantially impaired" due to her advanced state of intoxication. The indictment also alleges that Gonzales continued to "forcibly engage in sexual contact" with Jane Doe even after she requested he stop.

Gonzales waived extradition from Webb County, Texas, on May 5 and is currently being housed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

During Thursday's hearing Hopkins and Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Lammers asked Schierloh to schedule a second pre-trial hearing following Gonzales' waiver of his speedy trial rights.

That hearing was set for June 24.