Putnam sex offender sentenced to prison for building bombs

55-year-old Interlachen man, Paul Bryan McCorkle has been sentenced to a year-and-three months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of an explosive.

The court also ordered McCorkle to forfeit the improvised explosive device.

McCorkle entered a guilty plea on October 25, 2023.

On February 22, 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a mobile home fire in Putnam County.

Once there, several witnesses reported that McCorkle had been manufacturing homemade explosives in the mobile home. McCorkle, who was at the scene, informed officers that he had at least two “M80″-type devices in a drawer in his room in the mobile home, as well as components to make the devices.

As a previously convicted felon, McCorkle was prohibited from possessing explosives.

According to court documents, McCorkle had also been convicted of online enticement of a child in 2003 and was required to register as a sex offender.

In 2007, and again in 2013, McCorkle failed to update his sex offender registration as required and was convicted of these felony offenses.

McCorkle voluntarily surrendered to ATF a similar device he was storing at a separate residence. Examination of the device revealed it was approximately 15 inches long and contained more than half a pound of Pyrodex powder, which is an explosive under federal law.

