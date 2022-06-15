Putnam Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fired after drunken crash in Krystal parking lot

A corrections deputy is out of a job after driving drunk and crashing at a local Krystal.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Allen Norton’s employment was terminated by the sheriff following his arrest by the Palatka Police Department.

A PPD report states that Norton was drunk when he crashed into another car in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on June 4. Norton told responding officers that he did not know he had hit the vehicle ahead of him.

The sheriff’s office said that when the occupants of the other vehicle got out, Norton drew his firearm and pointed it at the roof of his car to “prevent an altercation”.

The report states that Norton’s speech was slurred, and he had slow reflexes and glassy eyes. An open beer container was also found in the front console.

The sheriff’s office said that following his arrest Norton was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. He was later arrested and charged with DUI and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

According to jail records, he was released on $1,500 bond.

“The public expects our members to be role models on and off duty and they deserve nothing less,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said in a statement. “Without exception, the members of the sheriff’s office are held to the highest standards of the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. Anyone who tarnishes their badge forfeits their right to be a member of our agency.”

Norton was hired on Dec. 19, 2012. He has faced previous disciplinary action for tardiness.

