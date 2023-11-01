Putnam woman pleads to theft

Nov. 1—MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old Putnam County woman who formerly worked as the payroll clerk for the Milledgeville Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. Middle District Court in Macon to stealing $575,000 from a federal government program.

Jennifer Kaye Smith of Rockville Road, Eatonton, pleaded guilty to one count of federal program theft while she stood in front of U.S. District Senior Judge Marc Treadwell, according to a press release from Melissa Hodges, public affairs director with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Sentencing has yet to be imposed against Smith. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and three years of supervised probation, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000, Hodges said. Smith is not eligible for parole.

"Stealing taxpayer dollars is a crime that both erodes public trust and harms the affected federal program," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Our office will hold accountable government employees who take advantage of their positions to commit theft or other crimes."

Jerome Winkle, special agent in-charge with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Inspector General (OIG), said safeguarding taxpayer funded programs and resources that benefit low-income families in communities was vital to the success of HUD programs.

"HUD, OIG remains steadfast in its commitment to work closely with federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies and state and local partners to aggressively investigate those who threaten HUD programs," Winkle said.

While working with the Milledgeville Housing Authority, which receives most of its funding through HUD, an official with the Milledgeville Housing Authority discovered that Smith had been stealing money from MHA since Jan. 2021, according to the press release.

Smith reportedly recorded her normal work time in payroll, then added vacation and sick leave time on top of that so she was being paid for more than 40 hours per week.

"No one at MHA checked her work," federal authorities said. "Smith paid herself more than $40,000 above her regular salary in 2021, and more than $500,000 above her regular salary between Jan. 1 and Aug. 11, 2022. In total, Smith stole $575,014.50."

During an interview with law enforcement authorities, Smith told them, "I messed up. I know I messed up."

The criminal investigation against Smith was started by the Milledgeville Police Department and later turned over to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of the Inspector General as well as the U.S. Secret Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Deitrick.