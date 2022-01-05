Putnam's Krivak, facing retrial in 1994 murder case, wants special prosecutor appointed

A Putnam County man facing a new trial in the 1994 slaying of a 12-year-old girl is seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor, arguing the win-at-all-costs attitude of the Putnam District Attorney’s Office runs counter to its primary purpose of seeking justice.

The retrial of Andrew Krivak, whose 1997 conviction in the rape and murder of Josette Wright was overturned nearly three years ago, had been scheduled for this month. But his lawyers argue that he cannot get a fair trial if District Attorney Robert Tendy and his staff remains on the case.

They cite numerous instances of prosecutors’ failing to turn over evidence — in a timely manner or at all — that could have proved Krivak’s innocence. They assail Tendy for ending a conviction integrity probe of the case by his predecessor and the state Attorney General’s Office.

Andrew Krivak is overcome with emotion after a judge threw out his 1997 conviction in the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright and was granted a new trial, May 9, 2019 in Putnam County Court in Carmel.

They argue that Tendy’s outspoken criticism of Putnam County’s $12 million settlement with Krivak’s co-defendant Anthony DiPippo was improper for a prosecutor. And they accuse the DA’s Office of refusing to accept evidence that a Connecticut sex offender, Howard Gombert, was Wright’s killer.

“This is not the behavior of an objective and disinterested prosecutorial office intent on seeking justice,” the lawyers, Oscar Michelen and Karen Newirth, wrote. “Rather, it is the behavior of one that is so biased against Mr. Krivak that it is willing to do anything at all to secure a conviction, irrespective of whether Mr. Krivak is in fact innocent.”

Case law they rely on limits the circumstances in which a prosecutor can be replaced to instances when a defendant faces actual prejudice because of a conflict of interest or there is a substantial risk that the public’s confidence in the judicial system will be undermined.

A judge on Monday cleared the way for the motion to be considered by directing the DA’s Office to answer why they should not be replaced.

Tendy declined to discuss specifics of the motion, saying his office is preparing its response.

"We are confident there is no basis for the motion and that it will not be successful,” he said.

Krivak and Anthony DiPippo were arrested in 1996 and convicted the following year in the October 1994 rape and murder of Wright, whose remains were discovered in woods off Field Lane in Patterson in November 1995.

Krivak, who spent 24 years in prison until his release on bail 14 months ago, never got a new trial until now. But DiPippo was acquitted at his third trial in 2016 when the defense was finally allowed to present evidence about Gombert.

The key witness against them was always Denise Rose, a girlfriend of DiPippo’s, who claimed she was in Krivak’s van with the two men when they took turns raping Wright before carrying her lifeless body into the woods.

But the defense has hammered away at Rose’s credibility over the years and how she was fed details of the crime by investigators who had threatened to charge her as well.

They now highlight how a top Tendy assistant did not immediately reveal that Rose acknowledged lying in a deposition in DiPippo’s civil lawsuit in 2018 when she claimed for the first time that he had a gun while Wright was being raped.

Krivak’s lawyers call his case extraordinary because Putnam prosecutors are pursuing it even though his co-defendant has not only been acquitted but has also been compensated for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Their ultimate goal is that a special prosecutor will not retry Krivak but will drop the case once it pursues the thorough investigation they said Tendy should have done.

The motion to disqualify Tendy and his office came after prosecutors sought unsuccessfully to boot Michelen and Newirth from the case over their role exposing an extortion plot by a key defense witness.

Joseph Santoro helped acquit DiPippo and win Krivak a new trial after he revealed that convicted sex offender Howard Gombert implicated himself in the Wright killing when he and Santoro were inmates in a Connecticut prison 12 years ago.

But last year Santoro threatened to recant his account if he wasn’t paid more than $1 million to continue testifying for Krivak. Michelen reported the demands to the FBI. Santoro has since pleaded guilty to a federal extortion charge and is awaiting sentencing.

The prosecution points to that case in continuing to challenge Santoro’s credibility and argue he made up Gombert’s admissions. But the defense motion cites several recorded conversations Santoro had from jail that make clear he was standing by his original testimony. Krivak’s lawyers argue the prosecution was monitoring the phone calls — so was aware of the extortion plot and Santoro’s insistence he hadn’t lied about Gombert.

Among the evidence the defense claimed was only turned over in recent years were notes of investigators' interviews with Wright's mother when the girl's body was discovered. Susan Wright told them she suspected Gombert was likely her daughter's killer — although for a quarter of a century now she has blamed DiPippo and Krivak and supported their convictions.

The defense suspects that investigators might have withheld the document from prosecutors before the 1997 trials.

But they fault Tendy for downplaying it as only "supposedly" exculpatory material. They suggest that the DA's bias in the case is evident from that and his insistence that the document might have been turned over to the defense years earlier — even though First Assistant District Attorney Larry Glasser, who tried DiPippo in 2016, said he was unfamiliar with it when he found it and turned it over last year.

