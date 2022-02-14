Puts Pop on Sinking Moderna Stock

Lillian Currens
·1 min read

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is down 12.3% at $141.52 this afternoon, following reports that the firm's CEO Stephane Barncel sold 10,000 shares of its stock, amounting to roughly $1.8 million. Barncel disappeared from Twitter just one day later. Some investors have become suspicious, though the sale was part of the CEO's previous plans to sell stock gradually. Separately, reports came out this weekend that the vaccine company is in talks with the British government to set up a research and manufacturing facility in the U.K.

Moderna stock has lost a whopping 44.2% this year already, and today's drop has the security pacing for its lowest close in nearly a year. Pressure at the 20-day moving average has also kept a lid on shares, though the $140 level could still step in as a floor, as the area helped capture a pullback in May of last year.

mrna feb 14
mrna feb 14

Options bears are targeting the sinking stock. So far today, 115,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is three times the intraday average. The most popular contract is the February 140 put, followed by the 130 put in the same series, with positions being opened at both.

There's already been a bearish shift in the options pits. In fact, MRNA sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) that stands higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. This implies options traders have rarely picked up puts at a quicker clip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold futures mark highest settlement since mid-November

    Gold futures climbed sharply on Monday, with concerns surrounding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine boosting prices for the precious metal to their highest finish in nearly three months. "Comments from U.S. officials at the end of last week suggesting that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia was imminent, threw markets into a tailspin," said David Russell, director of marketing at GoldCore. Equities sold off heavily and oil prices continued to rise, "giving gold the impetus to break upside res

  • Metropolitan Bank Stock Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) stock saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 98. The stock has a 98 Relative Strength Rating. The new rating is a sign the stock is outpacing 96% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a...

  • Ouachita Parish's COVID cases fall 60.3%; Louisiana cases plummet 44.2%

    Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,752 new cases. That's down 44.2% from the previous week's tally of 28,209 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-…

  • 23% of Americans Are Saving for a House in 2022. Here's Where to Put That Money

    With residential real estate prices up across the board, buying a home in today's market could easily mean having to take out a larger mortgage and bring a more substantial down payment to the table. If you're on a similar path, you may be wondering where to keep the funds you've amassed for your down payment. It's for this reason you shouldn't put your down payment into a brokerage account and invest it in the hopes of growing it into a larger sum.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • Lisa Su named AMD chair after completing $49B acquisition of Xilinx

    Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • AMD closes record chip industry deal with estimated $50 billion purchase of Xilinx

    Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Monday it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc in a record chip industry deal valued at about $50 billion, giving it an extra edge in the key data center market. The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia Corp's decision to abandon its plans to buy SoftBank-owned Arm Ltd, citing regulatory hurdles. AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su told Reuters that, between AMD's processor technologies and Xilinx's system on chips and field programmable chips, the two businesses are complimentary.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Sinking. Don’t Buy the Dips.

    The S&P 500 is in a weak technical position and that makes it susceptible to sudden drops on bad news.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common

    On Super Bowl Sunday, there was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting the Super Bowl started on the right foot as only he could.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.