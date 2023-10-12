Puttin leaves hiding to meet Kyrgyzstan President in Bishkek in first foreign trip since ICC arrest warrant

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin finally came out of his self-imposed exile, making his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March, Reuters reported on Oct. 12.

He had a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation with strong ties to Moscow.

He held talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of Russia's Kant military airbase outside Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital The strategically important facility allows Moscow to project power in the region. His visit coincided with a Russian-led security bloc holding military drills in Kyrgyzstan.

Putin has rarely travelled abroad since he sent troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022 and is not known to have left Russia, except for an apparent brief visit to temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of overseeing the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

He is also due to travel to China next week for the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Neither Kyrgyzstan, nor China are members of the ICC, which was established to prosecute war crimes.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Putin is only willing to visit those countries where his security service can guarantee his safety, which includes China.

Putin skipped the BRICS summit in South Africa in Aug and the G20 summit in India in Sept.. Instead Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Kremlin dictator can be arrested on the territory of 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine