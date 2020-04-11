Putting the Power of a Perfect Groom in the Palm of Every Man's Hand, Aberlite Launches Its Game-Changing New Beard Straightener

From grizzly to groomed in two minutes flat.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From grizzly to groomed in two minutes flat, the Aberlite Pro will launch on Kickstarter this April, bringing to market an innovative heated beard straightener, designed to tame an unruly mane in seconds, with results that will last all day.

With a patented design and just the right amount of heat, this easy-to-use beard straightening device is specifically designed to work with facial hair of any length and thickness, even on shorter lengths, resulting in a fuller and softer beard, that points in the right direction.

Now more than ever, men are turning to their own in-home solutions for stylized facial grooming, and Aberlite has created a foolproof collection for DIY mastery, enabling gents to rock a fresh barbershop look, without the spend.

Groomed is the new suited and booted.

The beard no longer belongs to the bikers, as it's become the well-worn accessory of the modern-day man - used to chisel, embellish and frame the face, sculpting the jawline and showing some character. But as any man that dares to go beyond the 5 o'clock shadow knows, the growing and the grooming is an art unto itself.

Aberlite is a "for us, by us" brand, that's devoted to simplifying and perfecting the everyday grooming process, making it easy and accessible with innovations such as the FlexShaper - a beard neckline guide, and the Aberlite ClearShaper for a streamlined sculpt. Their ingenious products enable you to achieve the perfect trim, easily, from the comfort of your own bathroom.

Bearded and branded

When solid men make a solid product, it's hard not to love what they're doing, but the guys behind Aberlite have set about solving their own home-grown pain points with powerful products that actually work. From subtly scented, high-quality balms and oils, to beautifully carved (and leather case packaged) sandalwood tools, Aberlite has mastered the art of masculine elegance and met it with competent technology.

Their products are designed to simplify your daily beard grooming needs through innovative tools and natural, organic materials - and that is exactly what they do.

The Aberlite Pro and Cordless Aberlite Go stand set a new precedent in beard straightening ease, saving their customers time, money, and frustration, with a travel-friendly product that really works.

To learn more about Aberlite, please visit www.aberlite.com & aberlitepro.com for the Kickstarter campaign.

