Putting spotlight on domestic violence

Oct. 7—October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local organizations that help combat domestic violence and sexual assault hope highlighting the issue within the community will enable them to better help those experiencing situations of domestic violence.

Megan Gross, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services advocacy coordinator, said domestic and sexual violence are both prevalent in the community, whether or not it is talked about.

"Domestic violence and sexual victimization, both of those things are power-based violence, it's someone taking advantage of someone else and wanting to have that power or control over someone else's life," she said. "If you don't have awareness of it, people are going to assume that it doesn't happen in their communities, and, of course, we know it does."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and OASIS Shelter — an Owensboro shelter for women and children escaping situations of domestic violence — a woman experiences instances of physical violence every nine seconds just in the United States.

Data also states that one-in-three women in the U.S. have been victims of some form of physical violence in their lifetime, one-in-seven women have been stalked by an intimate partner and 19% of domestic violence involves a weapon.

According to Gross, one-in-four men also experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

Additionally, according to information provided by the NCADV and OASIS, intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes.

Gross said an instance of sexual abuse occurs every 68 seconds in the U.S., with one-in-two women in Kentucky experiencing sexual abuse in their lifetimes and one-in-33 men.

"Those numbers are just what we know of," she said. "We know that crimes across the board are really underreported, so we assume that these numbers are actually a lot higher."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said New Beginnings has seen an uptick in domestic and sexual abuse cases.

Domestic abuse, according to Gross, can look different for each individual person.

There are survivors who deal with more physical, more mental or social types of violence from their partner, but if it does include a sexual component, New Beginnings "can help start dealing with the trauma that comes with that," she said.

Understanding what to look for in family or loved ones who may be experiencing domestic or sexual abuse, Gross said, is critical in helping combat it within the community.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she said, allows local organizations a chance to do that and to highlight the issue and how local services and organization can help.

The month is an opportunity to really showcase information about what to look for, what the red flags are and what to do if an individual has a friend or family member who they suspect may be experiencing abuse.

"Us not wanting to believe, that won't help those who have experienced it or will experience it, so by having these awareness months, it really allows organizations like New Beginnings and OASIS ... to put out information about what to be on the lookout for, whether it's yourself who you might think is in an abusive relationship or it's a friend or family member," Gross said. "The more we can get this awareness out there, the more we will be able to help those affected by this type of violence."

