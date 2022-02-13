Putting your tax refund to work for you

The Daily Ardmoreite
·1 min read
Danielle Wells Carter County FCS Educator
Danielle Wells Carter County FCS Educator
Putting your tax refund to work for you
Putting your tax refund to work for you

ARDMORE, Okla. – Despite the dread that visits annually during tax season, many Oklahomans often anticipate receiving a refund.

While it is fun to dream and plan how to spend the windfall, do not forget to put some thought in ways those dollars can help create a brighter future for financially savvy families.

Of course, it’s okay to use part of your refund on something fun, but this is a great opportunity to look at ways to help you and family advance your financial goals.

Whatever the size of the refund check, here are three solid ways to make those funds work in the longer term.

Pay off high-interest debt. It can be hard to make meaningful headway on credit card and loan balances when only covering the minimum payment.

In many cases, paying the minimum each month means most of that money is eaten up by interest. Use your tax refund to pay a lump sum against the entire balance.

Create or add to your emergency fund. In the event of an unexpected bill or loss of income, an emergency fund can help soften the blow to the family’s budget.

Families should work toward building up enough savings to cover their living expenses for 3 to 6 months.

Establish or advance other financial goals. Achieving long-range savings goals like building a retirement fund or buying a home takes discipline to consistently set money aside. Even modest amounts add up quickly.

Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local Governments Cooperating: The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or status as a veteran, and is an equal opportunity employer.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Putting your tax refund to work for you

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pilot Season 2022: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

    This list will be frequently updated as more pilots are announced and cast. Pilot season is upon us, meaning the broadcast networks are taking stock of their needs for the 2022-23 TV season and getting the ball rolling toward filling any gaps. With things about to get really interesting — it’s time to start casting […]

  • Jay Gruden talks about quarterback options for the Commanders in 2022

    The former Washington head coach gives his thoughts on some of the veteran quarterbacks who could potentially be available this offseason.

  • Dollar Tree Faces Backlash From Price Hikes: Will That Hurt Real Estate Investors?

    While many retailers struggled immensely during the pandemic, one breed of retailer shined: dollar stores. At a time when consumers had to be cash-savvy, dollar stores came to the rescue, allowing customers to load up on household essentials on the relative cheap. One such chain is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR).

  • The NFTs They Bought From The Crypto Rapper Disappeared. Now They Want A Refund.

    In the aftermath of the DOJ’s announcement of a $4.5 billion crypto laundering scheme, NFT owners want OpenSea to stop treating their goods like evidence of a crime.View Entire Post ›

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Bernie Sanders attacks Chipotle for hiking the cost of its menu items and accuses the chain of price gouging

    "Blaming the rising cost of a burrito on a minimum wage worker who got a 50 cent pay raise. That's not inflation. That's price gouging," Sanders said.

  • Beware: Here’s How You Could Be Blocked From Your 401(k)

    From time to time an employer will have to make structural changes to their 401(k) plan. When that happens, they might need to freeze changes to the plan overall. This is called a “blackout period.” During black periods a 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Beware: Here’s How You Could Be Blocked From Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Apart from the rough start to 2022, cryptocurrencies have been a fantastic asset class to own in recent years. It is now the 11th-most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of about $20 billion. DOGE, the native token, has returned an astronomical 72,000% over the past five years.

  • Some companies can’t get employees to stay even when they throw millions at them. Here’s why

    At JPMorgan Chase, compensation for investment bankers and traders rose 13%, about three times as much as the extra revenue they produced. Citigroup paid out $3 billion more to its employees than it did in 2020, and Goldman Sachs Group parceled out nearly half a billion dollars in special stock bonuses to its partners.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.

  • Young Workers Could Get an $800 Tax Boost This Year — No Children Required

    Thanks to the American Rescue Plan's expansion of the earned income tax credit (EITC), young workers without children could see an extra tax boost this year. The EITC is the largest refundable tax...

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • 5 Steps To Take Right Now To Be Rich in 5 Years

    You probably have heard that getting rich quick won't work in most cases unless you win the lottery or receive a large inheritance. But, if you are trying to build wealth yourself, if it sounds too...

  • You have less money saved for retirement than you think

    You almost certainly are too optimistic about how fast your retirement portfolio will grow. A too-high return assumption leads you to withdraw too much from your portfolio early in your retirement—thereby shortchanging your later years. This is why a realistic rate of return is perhaps the most important single input to a sound financial plan.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.