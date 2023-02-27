‘They’re putting together the pieces’: Investigation ongoing into Pine Hills shootings

As the community continues to mourn the loss of the three people killed in last week’s shooting spree in Orange County, deputies are continuing their investigation into suspect Keith Moses.

So far, the 19-year-old is facing a murder charge related to the death of Nathacha Augustin, 38. He is also expected to face charges for the shooting deaths of T’Yonna Major, 9, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

The sheriff’s office expects new charges will be added sometime this week, including for the two shootings victims who survived.

“They’re putting together the pieces to try to understand why this this incident or these incidents happened,” former state prosecutor Ryan Vescio said.

Vescio, who is now an attorney at Shuffield Lowman, said each of these cases against Moses by themselves are likely first-degree murder cases and could be death penalty cases.

But Vescio said prosecutors will also look at Moses’ age, since he’s just 19-years-old. And he said mental health will be examined carefully. The defense already listed mental health as a reason for Moses to miss his first appearance.

Vescio said he expects within the next four weeks, a grand jury will be brought in to indict Moses in all three killings.

Vescio said the state attorney’s office won’t waste the time and resources on a death penalty case if Moses clearly has mental health issues, but that is still unknown.

