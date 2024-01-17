Puttshack announces opening date for its Natick location

Get ready to par-tee! Puttshack, the tech-infused mini golf experience is opening in Natick.

The two-story, 22,000-square-foot location will open on February 10 at the Natick Mall enhancing the area’s vibrant social and dining scene.

The Natick location will feature three cutting-edge, 9-hole mini golf courses, each infused with Puttshack’s patented Trackaball™ technology.

“This innovation allows for an interactive game experience with automated scoring and highly competitive, interactive holes such as life-sized beer pong, trivial “puttsuit”, foosball, and Connect 4, to name a few,” Puttshack said in a release.

Puttshack Natick will have a full-service bar on each floor and guess will be able to experience a variety of dining and cocktail offerings.

The bar features an array of local beers, a variety of innovative mocktails and a range of imaginative cocktails like the Spicy Pineapple Mezcal Margarita and the Instagram-worthy Breaking Bad Pisco Punch served in a smoke-filled treasure chest.

The Natick location marks Puttshack’s second location in Massachusetts, following the successful launch of Puttshack Boston in Seaport in October 2022.

