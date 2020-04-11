Puxin Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

BEIJING, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 10, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.pxjy.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via email at ir@pxjy.com.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/ .

Contacts

Puxin Limited

Phone: +86-10-6269-8930

E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA)

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-21-8028-6033

E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com

