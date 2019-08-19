Puxing Clean Energy (HKG:90) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Puxing Clean Energy Limited (HKG:90) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Puxing Clean Energy's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Puxing Clean Energy had CN¥593.4m of debt at December 2018, down from CN¥680.0m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥74.9m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥518.6m.

How Healthy Is Puxing Clean Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Puxing Clean Energy had liabilities of CN¥313.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥377.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥74.9m as well as receivables valued at CN¥31.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥585.0m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥341.8m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Puxing Clean Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Puxing Clean Energy's debt is 3.5 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.2 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. The good news is that Puxing Clean Energy improved its EBIT by 3.5% over the last twelve years, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Puxing Clean Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.