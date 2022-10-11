Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs

Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property.

It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank.

Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about an attempted break-in at the Wells Fargo on 39th Avenue Southwest off Meridian Street.

“Two masked individuals (were) again trying to pry open the ATM, when they were unsuccessful. They took a vehicle — a pickup truck — and rammed the ATM. However, (they still were not) successful at entering it,” said Puyallup Police Department spokesperson Don Bourbon.

As officers arrived, a black SUV fled the scene. But due to House Bill 1054, regarding tactics and equipment used by police, officers were unable to pursue the vehicles because it was a property crime, Bourbon said.

Just a few minutes away, the 76 gas station off East Main and Meade Avenue was also hit overnight.

“It appears that a vehicle rammed the building multiple times in attempt to get inside near where the ATM was, so we’re not sure that it was an attempted ATM theft; however, based on the incident at Wells Fargo we can maybe assume they were trying to get the ATM,” said Bourbon.

Bourbon said the gas station has been damaged multiple times. He said that in January, someone attempted to steal a Bitcoin machine there.

Less than 2 miles away on 29th Street Northeast near Main Avenue, Toscano’s Italian Grill was also damaged.

Police said a vehicle rammed the entryway. The business said it appears nothing was taken and there is no ATM at the restaurant.

“Unknown why, on this one. There are a lot of business connected to the Toscano’s entrance area, so I’m not sure. There is a financial institution there, and I think there’s another business there as well, so we’re not exactly sure why this business complex was broken into,” said Bourbon.

Police are determining if the three incidents are connected, and if they are, Puyallup police will compile a large case against the suspects.

