Puyallup couple accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A couple from Puyallup are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 28, the man and woman are each accused of:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, the couple were part of a group that entered the Capitol as election certification proceedings were taking place and stayed for over an hour until being removed by law enforcement officials.

The criminal complaint claims that photos and video from the event show the man and woman wearing red, white and blue apparel with “Trump 45″ insignia, and carrying a blue “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag.

According to court documents, while in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, the man told an officer who was wearing a bodycam, “Dude I’m from Seattle, we invented this stuff. You guys (need) to call the Puyallup...Seattle Police Department.”

Court documents state that a witness who used to supervise the man at his place of employment confirmed to law enforcement authorities that she knew he had traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the Stop the Steal rally but had no knowledge of him entering the Capitol.

The witness was shown three photographs of the man and was able to confirm his identity.