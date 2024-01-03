Puyallup couple raising funds after Japan earthquakes forced relatives to ‘start over with nothing’

The impact of the devasting earthquakes in Japan can be felt across the globe, including here in the Puget Sound. Trey and Rie Manning of Puyallup said Rie’s parents live in Japan and their home of 50 years on the Noto Peninsula was heavily damaged by the earthquakes.

“You know this is such a devastating thing and our parents’ lives are basically going to start over with nothing,” Trey Manning said.

Rie said she hasn’t had direct contact with her parents, but her sister has. She said thanks to a friend of her sister, she knows her parents are physically ok.

“And luckily she found my parents and they contact my sister by that friend’s phone,” Rie Manning said.

The Manning’s have created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for home repairs and day-to-day living costs. They hope not only to raise enough money to help their loved ones, but they hope people from all over will donate to other organizations helping those recover from the devastation.

“You know, a small contribution from lots of people, it turns into a really big deal that can change their lives and bring their lives back,” Manning said.