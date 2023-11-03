Puyallup High School student taken into custody for bringing gun to school

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A teenage boy was taken into custody after he brought a gun to school on Thursday, according to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD).

The PPD says that in the afternoon, a student informed a security officer at Puyallup High School that a 17-year-old student had brought a handgun onto school grounds.

A school resource officer then met up with the student and confirmed that he had a gun. The student was immediately taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and booked into Remann Hall.

The PPD says the incident has been investigated, and it is believed that the student did not intend to cause harm.

Authorities do not believe there are any further concerns regarding student or staff safety.