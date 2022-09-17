Puyallup man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Mason County motorcyclist

A 30-year-old Puyallup man suspected to be the driver who collided head-on with a motorcyclist early Friday on state Route 16 in Tacoma, killing the rider, has been arrested by the Washington State Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:22 a.m. near the Sprague Avenue exit. A Jeep driver going west in the eastbound lanes of the highway struck a motorcyclist and then hit a sedan, according to WSP.

The motorcyclist, William Laver, 51, of Grapeview, died at the scene. The Jeep driver fled.

According to jail records, the suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail at about 3:15 p.m. Friday for investigation of vehicular homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects of crimes until they have been formally charged. Trooper Robert Reyer confirmed the man was a suspect in the Tacoma crash.

The sedan driver involved in the crash, a 30-year-old Tacoma man, was injured and transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. It’s unclear what the extent of his injuries were. According to WSP, all three vehicles were totaled in the wreck.