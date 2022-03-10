Puyallup man arrested for soliciting a minor in undercover sting, police say

A 49-year-old Puyallup man has been arrested and charged in King County for allegedly contacting a minor on social media and agreeing to pay for sex acts, Bellevue police said Wednesday.

The man, who police said has been convicted of sex offenses four times, was actually communicating with an undercover detective with the Bellevue Police Department.

According to police, the man’s previous convictions involved child molestation and rape of a child. In this case, he’s accused of propositioning a 16-year-old boy.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office charged the man with attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, police said in a news release. The man’s name was not disclosed.

His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted. Police said the defendant was out of jail.