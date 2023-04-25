Puyallup officers tase man after he allegedly shoplifted from Safeway and tried to flee police

Puyallup officers ended up tasing a man after he allegedly shoplifted from a Safeway, pulled out a knife, and tried to get away.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 a.m. officers went to a report of a man shoplifting at a Safeway at 708 Shaw Road, according to the Puyallup Police Department in a news release.

According to the report, the man tried to leave the store with unpaid items and an employee confronted him. The man flashed a knife at the employee before running into the parking lot.

Officers arrived and saw the man running westbound and then circling back toward the parking lot. The man then jumped into a car with a woman inside that he knew. The man demanded she drive away and she refused. Officers were able to safely remove the woman from the car.

The man then tried to get in the driver’s seat and use the keys to start the car. As officers were trying to prevent him from getting away, a Taser was deployed during the struggle, police said. Police described the man as white and around 35 years old.

The man was taken into custody and officers requested medics from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to the scene for the taser and because the man was complaining of pain. Officers saw the man having a seizure and requested medics. The man was then taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital.

Once cleared from the hospital, the man will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for robbery, attempted motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing.