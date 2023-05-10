Puyallup police: 14-year-old faces assault charges after 16-year-old was shot in the head

A 14-year-old will face first-degree assault and domestic violence charges after a 16-year-old was shot in the head Wednesday morning.

Puyallup police responded to a shooting incident at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday at the Robbins Hollow Townhomes on 23rd Avenue Southeast, according to a news release. They discovered a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. Central Pierce Fire transported the boy to a local medical facility. His injuries are severe, but he is expected to survive.

Officials said the two teen boys live together but are not related. Investigators believe they were alone in a bedroom when the shooting happened.

Puyallup police’s Investigative Services Unit located the 14-year-old at a friend’s apartment in unincorporated Pierce County on South Hill, Capt. Ryan Portmann said. The unit is now working to determine a motive for the assault.

Authorities have not located the weapon, Portmann said.