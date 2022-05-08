Puyallup Police arrest 2 in connection to carjacking, shooting; 2 more suspects sought

A man and juvenile were arrested Saturday night for their role in a carjacking and shooting in Puyallup, according to police.

The shooting victim, who was shot in the face, was ultimately taken to a Seattle hospital with critical injuries. Puyallup police also continue to look for two more people connected to the incident, according to a news release.

About 11:10 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a gas station in the 4300 block of South Meridian Street after a man reported he had been robbed. The man said he was pepper sprayed in the face while his vehicle was carjacked.

Meanwhile, police received a separate call just before midnight that a car, presumably the carjacked vehicle, had crashed into a tree behind a retailer in the 4600 block of South Meridian Street. After the crash, four suspects, including juveniles, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, according to the release.

Police later learned that the carjacking victim had pulled out a gun and shot one of the carjacking suspects in the face. That person was taken by private car to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, then was transferred to a Seattle area hospital.

The carjacking victim, allegedly a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police also arrested a juvenile on suspicion of attempted robbery, and they continue to look for a second juvenile and an unidentified individual in connection to the crime.

Police say they found the handgun used in the shooting and seized the vehicle, according to the release.