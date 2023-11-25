Puyallup police ask drivers to avoid some streets after water main break

The Puyallup Police Department is asking drivers to avoid 5th Street Northwest and West Stewart because of flooding.

Officials say that the Roadway is closed in all directions due to a water main break.

“To be clear even though the water is not…. This is a water main break. It’s not the sewer. Yes we know it’s after Thanksgiving but it’s still not the sewer line,” said a spokesperson.

Public Works crews have since begun to repair the damage.