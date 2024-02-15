Puyallup Police say couple used stolen ID to go on Best Buy shopping spree

A tongue-in-cheek Facebook post by the Puyallup Police Department took advantage of Valentine’s Day to spread the word about a couple who’s suspected of stealing more than hearts.

“Since Valentine’s day is about couples, do you recognize this couple who apparently think stealing other people’s identity is the way to each other’s heart?” the post said.

Police say the pair used a stolen identity to buy several thousand dollars’ worth of goods at Best Buy.

If you recognize the suspects you’re asked to call Puyallup Police at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.