Puyallup police officer arrested on suspicion of third-degree rape

The Puyallup Police Department announced Thursday night that one of its officers was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of third-degree rape.

According to PPD, the arrest stems from an off-duty incident that happened in October 2022. The incident was investigated by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“As soon as we had enough probable cause to make an arrest, we notified the Puyallup Police Department and coordinated with them to detain the suspect,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss in a news release. “We placed him under arrest immediately before he was able to work his next shift.”

Immediately after being arrested, the 32-year-old officer was fired from the police department.

Police said the officer was hired on Aug. 8, 2022. Since he was still in training at the time of his arrest, he had never worked alone as a police officer.