Puyallup police officer arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape and fired, chief says

A 32-year-old Puyallup police officer was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of third-degree rape, and fired immediately afterward, according to a statement from Police Chief Scott Engle.

Engle’s statement, released Thursday night, said the arrest followed an investigation by Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives. The underlying incident occurred in October 2022, while the officer was off duty, the chief added. The department hired the officer two months earlier, on Aug. 8.

“The officer was still in training with our department at the time of his arrest and had never worked alone as a police officer,” Engle’s statement said. “The extremely serious charges against the officer do not represent the men, women, or mission, vision, and values of the Puyallup Police Department or the greater law enforcement profession.”

Engle referred questions about the investigation to the sheriff’s office. The News Tribune is seeking further details.

This story will be updated.