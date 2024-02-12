Puyallup police search for alleged car thieves

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Police are searching for multiple suspects after they abandoned a stolen vehicle in Puyallup.

The car was stolen out of Federal Way.

”Significant police activity in the 2100 block of East Pioneer,” said a spokesperson.

Several police agencies are working together to find the suspects. They are using K9s and drones.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.