Puyallup police searching for 3 people involved in series of Thursday night robberies

Puyallup police are looking for three people following a series of robberies that happened overnight on Thursday.

At about 12:03 a.m. Friday, Puyallup police officers responded to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, at 941 South Meridian. According to a news release, a 52-year-old woman stopped at the convenience store to purchase items and as she returned to her vehicle, a man approached her demanding her keys. He displayed a firearm, and she gave him the keys to her 2020 blue/gray Honda Civic, the release stated.

Police say the victim saw the suspect stop and pick up another person before fleeing southbound on Meridian.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male, about 20 to 35-years-old and approximately 5’6 with a slim build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, the release stated.

According to Puyallup police, the stolen car was possibly involved in a series of robberies and a burglary, at Hometown Studios, 2101 North Meridian, and at another 7-Eleven, at 121 East Stewart Ave.

Police say the suspects broke a window of a parked vehicle at Hometown Studios at about 1:20 a.m. The car was occupied. The suspects showed a handgun and demanded the occupant not to move or he would be shot, the release stated. The occupant put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene, police said.

The three suspects later at about 1:27 a.m. entered a 7-Eleven armed with handguns and demanded money from the clerk, the release stated. The clerk complied, and suspects fled the scene, according to Puyallup police.

The three cases are being actively investigated by the Puyallup Police Department’s Investigative Services.

PPD spokesman Captain Ryan Portmann said the department is also sharing information and cooperating with other agencies, including Edgewood Police, Federal Way Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and King County Sheriff’s Office to determine if other robberies and burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information should call the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.