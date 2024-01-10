Puyallup police searching for two suspects wanted for credit card fraud

Detectives with the Puyallup Police Department are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for credit card fraud.

On Dec. 28, the two men pictured above worked together to purchase several items with a stolen credit card.

If you recognize these men, contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

Reference Puyallup PD Case #2336301133.

👀Do you recognize this person?



Please contact the Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or tips@puyallupwa.gov if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/BTWffvHMFz — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 10, 2024