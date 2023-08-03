Puyallup police seek woman wanted for using ‘hideaway’ key in attempted home burglary

Puyallup police are asking the public for help to identify a woman seen on a home surveillance camera attempting to break into the house, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

According to the video, a woman is seen trying the door handle before searching the front patio for a key.

Once she finds a “hideaway key,” she attempts to unlock the deadbolt but does not appear to have any luck.

The woman eventually leaves the porch, puts her backpack into the passenger seat of a blue car, and then drives away.

If you can identify this woman, contact the Puyallup Police Department at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.