Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 21, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EVOKE GAVEL INVADE SUMMER
Answer: After she accidentally ripped her sister’s favorite sweater, she sewed it to – MAKE AMENDS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“My biggest regret is rolling in regret. It is best to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move on.” – Andie MacDowell
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF WE CHOOSE, WE CAN LIVE IN A WORLD OF COMFORTING ILLUSION. – NOAM CHOMSKY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IN AN IRISH REBOOT OF “THE FLINTSTONES,” SURELY A CHARACTER SHOULD BE CALLED BLARNEY RUBBLE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ELUDED, DEALER, REPEAT, TORPEDO, ORDERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TACTFUL
TRAVERSE
CAPPING
HATS
TARTAR
IBERIA
TWITCH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Great social upheaval
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
