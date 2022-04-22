Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 22

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

—

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

—

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: UNWED COURT COPPER DUPLEX

Answer: Farms that grow fruits and vegetables – PRODUCE PRODUCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the Earth as its other creatures do." – Writer Barbara Ward

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN I FIRST LOOKED BACK AT THE EARTH, STANDING ON THE MOON, I CRIED. — ALAN SHEPARD

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

DURING THE INFOMERCIAL FOR BATHROOM FLOORING, THE HOST SHOUTED "DON'T TOUCH THAT TILE!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KAYAK BARGE FERRY CANOE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

COCOON, NOTICE, ESCORTS, SELECT, TESTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

—

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. SEAMS

2. NIKOLA

3. ARTSY

4. INADVISABLE

5. FINISHING

6. EMMANUEL

7. ENJOYABLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Secret men's business

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today