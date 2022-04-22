Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 22
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNWED COURT COPPER DUPLEX
Answer: Farms that grow fruits and vegetables – PRODUCE PRODUCE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the Earth as its other creatures do." – Writer Barbara Ward
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN I FIRST LOOKED BACK AT THE EARTH, STANDING ON THE MOON, I CRIED. — ALAN SHEPARD
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
DURING THE INFOMERCIAL FOR BATHROOM FLOORING, THE HOST SHOUTED "DON'T TOUCH THAT TILE!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KAYAK BARGE FERRY CANOE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
COCOON, NOTICE, ESCORTS, SELECT, TESTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. SEAMS
2. NIKOLA
3. ARTSY
4. INADVISABLE
5. FINISHING
6. EMMANUEL
7. ENJOYABLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Secret men's business
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
