Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 28, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TIGER QUEEN STYLUS PARLAY

Answer: When the new oak and maple talked to each other, they exchanged – “PLEASANT-TREES”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm a gentleman. ... It's rude to talk about a woman's age or weight unless you are breaking up with her." – David Spade

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

YOU CAN NEVER GET A CUP OF TEA LARGE ENOUGH OR A BOOK LONG ENOUGH TO SUIT ME. – C.S. LEWIS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE SWARMING HONEYCOMB INSECTS DEVELOPED AN ALTERNATIVE STRATEGY, IT WAS PLAN BEE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LATIN ARABIC POLISH ITALIAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NINES, SENILE, ESSENCE, EXCESS, SELDOM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RETIRING TROUBADOURS NEATENING GENRE UNCOILED DISCUSES PURPORTING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Comes around so fast

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

