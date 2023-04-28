Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 28, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TIGER QUEEN STYLUS PARLAY
Answer: When the new oak and maple talked to each other, they exchanged – “PLEASANT-TREES”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm a gentleman. ... It's rude to talk about a woman's age or weight unless you are breaking up with her." – David Spade
Cryptoquote
YOU CAN NEVER GET A CUP OF TEA LARGE ENOUGH OR A BOOK LONG ENOUGH TO SUIT ME. – C.S. LEWIS
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE SWARMING HONEYCOMB INSECTS DEVELOPED AN ALTERNATIVE STRATEGY, IT WAS PLAN BEE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LATIN ARABIC POLISH ITALIAN
Lexigo
NINES, SENILE, ESSENCE, EXCESS, SELDOM
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RETIRING
TROUBADOURS
NEATENING
GENRE
UNCOILED
DISCUSES
PURPORTING
Find the Words
Comes around so fast
Kubok
