Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 8
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: OLDER TULIP AFRAID FOURTH
Answer: Successfully making a triple play in baseball requires – ALL OUT EFFORT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
Children are like puppies: You have to keep them near you and look after them if you want their affection." – Anna Magnani
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF WE CAN CLEAN UP OUR WORLD, I'LL BET YOU WE CAN ACHIEVE WARP DRIVE. – WILLIAM SHATNER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF FOLKS LOVE A CONDIMENT OF PICKLED CHOPPED VEGETABLES, ONE MIGHT SAY THEY RELISH RELISH.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
VIOLET ORANGE MAROON PURPLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
RURAL, LEASE, EARDRUM, MURDERED, DRACULA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. FABRIC
2. TAGLINES
3. MONTOYA
4. FRONDS
5. APATHY
6. SEARINGLY
7. SEETHE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Sail into the tropics
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
