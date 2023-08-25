Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DEITY MOOSE UNPACK CLINIC

Answer: The landlord refused to sign for tenants’ packages, – NO “ACCEPTIONS”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Happiness isn’t a fortune in a cookie. It’s deeper, wider, funnier and more transporting than that.” – Elvis Costello

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN THERE ARE NO GREAT TIGERS IN THE DEEP MOUNTAINS, EVEN A MONKEY CAN BECOME KING. – CHINESE PROVERB

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN EXTREMELY SHARP PUNCHES JOLT BOXING COMPETITORS. DO YOU SUPPOSE THEY LIE DOWN ON THE JAB?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HITCH HATCH HUNCH HARSH HUTCH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TEXTS, STEAL, LEAST, TALKS, STATEMENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WORKDAY LAUGH SUNDRY RUMMAGER CONFETTO GILLIAN DISTORTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

