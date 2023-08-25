Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DEITY MOOSE UNPACK CLINIC
Answer: The landlord refused to sign for tenants’ packages, – NO “ACCEPTIONS”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Happiness isn’t a fortune in a cookie. It’s deeper, wider, funnier and more transporting than that.” – Elvis Costello
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN THERE ARE NO GREAT TIGERS IN THE DEEP MOUNTAINS, EVEN A MONKEY CAN BECOME KING. – CHINESE PROVERB
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN EXTREMELY SHARP PUNCHES JOLT BOXING COMPETITORS. DO YOU SUPPOSE THEY LIE DOWN ON THE JAB?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HITCH HATCH HUNCH HARSH HUTCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TEXTS, STEAL, LEAST, TALKS, STATEMENT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WORKDAY
LAUGH
SUNDRY
RUMMAGER
CONFETTO
GILLIAN
DISTORTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
