Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RURAL HOIST ENCORE MINION
Answer: If Jack Russells could join the armed services, they'd be − "MILI-TERRIERS"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Music is life itself. What would this world be without good music? No matter what kind it is." − Louis Armstrong
Cryptoquote
HISTORY IS A SET OF LIES THAT EVERYONE HAS AGREED UPON. − NAPOLEON BONAPARTE
Cryptoquip
IF YOU HAVE SAMPLED FRUITY ALCOHOL-LACED DRINKS AT PARTIES, YOU'VE TAKEN SOME HARD PUNCHES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DRUM TUBA HARP LUTE BANJO FLUTE
Lexigo
SIEVE, ENLIST, TRAVEL, LEVER, REINSTATE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SHIFTY
LANKIER
RUMBLING
DIRECTLY
PUPPETS
ANDRE
SIBLINGS
Find the Words
Delicious meal
Kubok
